Alabama and Auburn softball heading to NCAA tournament

Now that the SEC softball tournament has wrapped up, the Alabama and Auburn teams look ahead to the NCAA tournament with the hopes of winning a national championship on their minds.

The Auburn Tigers will play in the Tucson Regional hosted by #6 Arizona. The Tigers will face off against Colorado State.

The SEC regular season champs come in as the eighth national seed; the 52-7 Crimson Tide will host the Tuscaloosa Regional round and we're in for an in-state game as the Tide will play Alabama State on Friday, May 17.

The Tuscaloosa Regional will also host Arizona State and Lipscomb.

Many are saying Alabama should've earned a higher seed than eighth, but head coach Patrick Murphy says they're gonna use it as motivation and ride it all the way to Oklahoma City.