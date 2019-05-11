“Walk to End Lupus Now” aims to help the thousands with lupus in Alabama

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Walk to End Lupus Now is looking to raise money for lupus research, increase awareness of the disease, and rally public support for the estimated 27,000 people who suffer from its brutal impact in Alabama.

The walk is Saturday, May 18 at SR Butler Green on Campus 805.

Check-in is at 8:00 a.m., the ceremony is at 9:45 a.m., and the walk begins at 10:00 a.m.

The route is one mile long. The walk provides all people affected by lupus and their families the opportunity to come together for one unified purpose; to end lupus. Join the Lupus Foundation of America, Mid- South Chapter and thousands of walkers in six cities across the Mid-South service area of Alabama, Kentucky, and Tennessee to raise money for lupus research, increase awareness of lupus, and rally public support for the estimated 86,000 people living with lupus in the Mid-South area

The Lupus Foundation of America, Mid-South Chapter is the leading nonprofit health organization dedicated to finding the causes of and cure for lupus and providing support and services to all people affected by lupus in the Mid-South.

The impact of lupus is tremendous - affecting over 27,000 people in Alabama and two million Americans. Lupus is a chronic, lifelong and possibly fatal disease that can drastically change the lives of the many women, men and children affected.

The Mid-South Chapter serves thousands of patients annually with information, referrals, literature, educational seminars, and support groups.

Funds raised during the Walk, through sponsorships, individual gifts, and team events, stay in our service area to allow the Mid-South to provide educational events, support groups, wellness activities, online interaction, and easy-to-understand content, along with personalized assistance with the variety of issues that can impact those who suffer from lupus.