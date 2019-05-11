The Largest Outdoor Rodeo East of the Mississippi returns to Limestone County May 13-17
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The greatest show on dirt is back for its 37th year in Limestone County. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Rodeo week is planned for May 13 – May 17 in Limestone County.
Rodeo Week Events
Monday, May 13, Preston’s Western & Outdoor Wear, located on Highway 72 near I-65, will host the rodeo kickoff at 5 p.m. This kid-friendly fun includes free horseback rides.
Tuesday, May 14, the Street Dance & Fashion Show will start at 6 p.m. on the Limestone County Courthouse Square. Jeff Whitlow Country band is set to perform. Attendees can also line dance and participate in a western fashion show.
On Thursday, May 16, slack competition begins at the arena. Gates will open at 8 a.m. and slack begins at 9 a.m. Admission is $5.
The Main Event
Friday, May 17 & Saturday, May 18 – Limestone County Sheriff’s Rodeo Arena
6:00 p.m. – Gates Open. Pony Rides for Kids 10 & Under
7:00 p.m. – Kids Gold Rush – Entertainment
8:00 p.m. – Rodeo Opening Ceremonies
- Bareback Bronc Riding – Riding Event
- Calf Roping – Timed Event
- Break-Away Roping- Timed Event
- Steer Wrestling – Timed Event
- Saddle Bronc Riding – Riding Event
- Kids Calf Scramble – Entertainment for Children 10 & Under
- Cowgirl’s Barrel Racing – Timed Event
- Chuck Wagon Races
- Bull Riding – Riding Event
- Professional Rodeo Clowns & Specialty Acts
TICKET INFORMATION
Advance Ticket Price
- Adults $15.00
- Children (12 and under) $10.00
Gate Ticket Price
- Adults $17.00
- Children (12 and under) $12.00
Tickets can be purchased at the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office in Athens, at Preston’s Western & Outdoor Wear in Athens, or online by clicking here.