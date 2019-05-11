× The Largest Outdoor Rodeo East of the Mississippi returns to Limestone County May 13-17

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The greatest show on dirt is back for its 37th year in Limestone County. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Rodeo week is planned for May 13 – May 17 in Limestone County.

Rodeo Week Events

Monday, May 13, Preston’s Western & Outdoor Wear, located on Highway 72 near I-65, will host the rodeo kickoff at 5 p.m. This kid-friendly fun includes free horseback rides.

Tuesday, May 14, the Street Dance & Fashion Show will start at 6 p.m. on the Limestone County Courthouse Square. Jeff Whitlow Country band is set to perform. Attendees can also line dance and participate in a western fashion show.

On Thursday, May 16, slack competition begins at the arena. Gates will open at 8 a.m. and slack begins at 9 a.m. Admission is $5.

The Main Event

Friday, May 17 & Saturday, May 18 – Limestone County Sheriff’s Rodeo Arena

6:00 p.m. – Gates Open. Pony Rides for Kids 10 & Under

7:00 p.m. – Kids Gold Rush – Entertainment

8:00 p.m. – Rodeo Opening Ceremonies

Bareback Bronc Riding – Riding Event

Calf Roping – Timed Event

Break-Away Roping- Timed Event

Steer Wrestling – Timed Event

Saddle Bronc Riding – Riding Event

Kids Calf Scramble – Entertainment for Children 10 & Under

Cowgirl’s Barrel Racing – Timed Event

Chuck Wagon Races

Bull Riding – Riding Event

Professional Rodeo Clowns & Specialty Acts

TICKET INFORMATION

Advance Ticket Price

Adults $15.00

Children (12 and under) $10.00

Gate Ticket Price

Adults $17.00

Children (12 and under) $12.00

Tickets can be purchased at the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office in Athens, at Preston’s Western & Outdoor Wear in Athens, or online by clicking here.