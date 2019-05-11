Several Tennessee Valley athletes sign to play college ball

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Every year, the Tennessee Valley cranks out some of the top high school athletes in the state and that continues to show when they sign to play at the next level.

The Brooks Lions football team had four players sign to continue their football careers.

Mahlon Talbot is heading to Jacksonville State, Lake Spurgeon will play at Birmingham Southern, Trey Patterson is also staying in state and going to Troy and Noah Turbyfill is taking his talents to Southern Nazarene University in Oklahoma.

Shifting gears to some basketball, Deshler's 6`5 post player, Jalin Johnson, has accepted a scholarship offer from Snead State, one of the top junior college programs in the south. Johnson was awarded the most outstanding defensive player this past season for the Tigers.

Randolph boys basketball point guard Graham Copeland is officially continuing his basketball career at the next level as well; Copeland signed his letter of intent to play college ball at Rhodes College after playing his senior season as the Raiders' lead guard, plus he got a 30 on his ACT.

If you know a student athlete that plans to sign to play in college, feel free to contact WHNT News 19 so we can recognize their accomplishment!