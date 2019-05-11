Scam calls targeting Huntsville Utilities customers
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Utilities is once again advising customers to remain vigilant after receiving reports of more scam calls Saturday morning.
In a tweet, HU said any call demanding immediate payment to stop service from being cut off is a scam. HU said customers should simply hang up.
The utility reminded customers they can always check the status of their account by calling the Customer Information Center at (256) 535-1200 during regular business hours.
