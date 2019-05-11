Scam calls targeting Huntsville Utilities customers

Posted 9:47 am, May 11, 2019, by

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Utilities is once again advising customers to remain vigilant after receiving reports of more scam calls Saturday morning.

In a tweet, HU said any call demanding immediate payment to stop service from being cut off is a scam. HU said customers should simply hang up.

The utility reminded customers they can always check the status of their account by calling the Customer Information Center at (256) 535-1200 during regular business hours.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.