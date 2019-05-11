Oakwood University choir members graduate one week after involved in bus crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Students from Oakwood University walked across the stage tonight and are moving on to their next adventure. Among them, several seniors from the Aeolians who have a story of triumph.

"They sing the same songs over and over again, same words. After that experience, singing those songs meant something different to them. they sang those words with different a kind of conviction because you've been through something," said William Wright.

That something, a bus crash just last week that rocked the Oakwood University family.

Marrissa Wright has been an Aeolian all four years of her college career and says graduation day is bringing every emotion forward.

"I guess I didn't really register the fact that with that whole accident that it really could have wiped us out immediately. The fact that we got off is a miracle. I'm just very grateful to be here and accomplish this milestone," said Marrissa Wright.

The Aeolians manager Vilroy McBean says they are a family. He says tonight is a celebration but also a time of grieving as some of the group moves forward.

"This is the last time I'm going to be singing with this choir. So, you're happy in one sense that you're graduating and you're sad on the other hand because you're leaving the family," said Vilroy McBean, the Aeolians Manager.

McBean says the Oakwood University teaches students to serve and Aeolian members will continue to do that beyond their years in school.

The University shared ways to support the Aeolians that lost their belongings in the crash. To donate, text OAKS to 56512 (area of support: Aeolians) or visit, www.give.oakwood.edu.