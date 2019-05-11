× Mark and Abigail Long, a father-daughter pair, graduated from Wallace State together

HANCEVILLE, ALA. – Mark and Abigail Long circled this week for nearly a year. Both father and daughter graduated together from Wallace State on Friday night.

Mark Long earned a degree in Mechatronics, while Abigail graduated as a product of Wallace State’s Fast Track program with a degree in paralegal studies.

“We had an idea last summer that there was a chance for us to graduate together this year, and I made sure to make it happen. I appreciate (Mechatronics) instructor Keith Tolbert. He was very instrumental in making sure I was on the right path to graduate with my daughter,” Mark Long said.

Mark has 26 years of manufacturing work under his belt. In 2017, he wanted to gain more knowledge in programmable logic controllers or PLC’s and enrolled in Wallace State’s Mechatronics Department. Because he’s now completed the Mechatronics program, Mark has transitioned from a production manager to a manufacturing engineer within the manufacturing department, working to improve projects and processes at his work.

“I wanted to better myself in the workforce. It would have been much more difficult to advance without earning this degree and the skills I’ve learned in the process,” Mark Long said. “I’ve definitely bettered myself over the past two years.”

Abigail Long graduated from Wallace State with her dad, even before she graduates Hanceville High School. More so, she graduated Wallace State as a 17-year-old on Friday and Hanceville High as an 18-year-old on May 18, enjoying a birthday in between the ceremonies.

“It’s so exciting to graduate with my dad. I’m very proud of him. We weren’t sure it would happen because of his full-time job, but it’s special. It’s something I’ll always remember,” Abigail said.