Fort Payne boys soccer falls in 6A state championship

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Fort Payne boys soccer team becomes the 6A state runner-up after falling to St. Paul's 3-2 in double overtime with sudden death.

"Give it up to St. Paul's they're a quality team when your best player has three 1 on 1s at the goalkeeper and doesn't finish you know it's not looking good as far as your day's concerned, so we had the opportunities just failed to finish," said Fort Payne head coach Tom Shanklin. "Like I said we're proud to them I know he's been here several times and it's something that he's chased for several years and I'm proud for him and his team to be able to achieve it but as it is someone's gotta lose and that just happened to be us today."

Congrats to the Wildcats on making it to the finals game and a great season!