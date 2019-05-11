Brian Odom talks disasters, safety during Apollo program

As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon mission, it’s easy to get lost in all the triumph.

But it’s important to note, there were failures and even disaster along the way.

We begin with the Apollo 1 fire in 1967, in which three astronauts, Gus Grissom, Roger Chaffee, and Ed White, lost their lives.

NASA historian Brian Odom said despite nearly missing President Kennedy’s deadline to send a man to the moon before the end of the decade, the 20-month investigation after the disaster reinforced safety during the program.

“That’s a long time, and when you’re trying to get to the end of the decade – that’s the national goal. If these investigations stop what we’re doing, and if this goes on too long we might lose the decade. But sacrificing safety was never going to be a concern.”

You can watch our entire interview with Odom below: