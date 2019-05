Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. - The Bob Jones baseball team only had one stop left on the road to Montgomery; the Patriots had to face off against Hewitt-Trussville and Bob Jone comes out with the series win and now they're on the way to the class 7A state championship series.

The Patriots will play McGill-Toolen in Montgomery Friday, May 17 at 6 p.m. at Paterson Field and game two will be 10 a.m. (and if necessary game three at 12:30) Saturday, May 18 at Riverwalk Stadium.