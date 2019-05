× Bernie Sanders holding Birmingham political rally

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Bernie Sanders will be making a stop in Birmingham for a political rally.

According to the Facebook event, the rally will take place at Kelly Ingram Park on 500 17th Ave NW on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at 4 p.m.

Doors will open at 2:30 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.

Tickets are not required, but organizers ask you to RSVP here.