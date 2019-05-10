Woman sentenced to prison for 2017 Huntsville shooting

Posted 7:02 am, May 10, 2019, by , Updated at 08:56AM, May 10, 2019

Rene Oliver (Photo courtesy Huntsville Police)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A suspect arrested for a 2017 Huntsville shooting is heading to prison.

According to court documents, Ann Oliver pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced Thursday to a suspended 15-year prison sentence. The court ordered Oliver to serve three years in state prison, with three years of probation following the prison time.

Oliver was originally arrested for a 2017 shooting on Halsey Avenue in Huntsville. Police said the shooting stemmed from a domestic altercation.

She was also ordered to pay nearly $2,000 in fees and fines, as well as take a DNA test.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.