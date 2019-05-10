× Woman sentenced to prison for 2017 Huntsville shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A suspect arrested for a 2017 Huntsville shooting is heading to prison.

According to court documents, Ann Oliver pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced Thursday to a suspended 15-year prison sentence. The court ordered Oliver to serve three years in state prison, with three years of probation following the prison time.

Oliver was originally arrested for a 2017 shooting on Halsey Avenue in Huntsville. Police said the shooting stemmed from a domestic altercation.

She was also ordered to pay nearly $2,000 in fees and fines, as well as take a DNA test.