× Wireless charging pads recalled due to burn risks

Imagine Nation Books/Collective Goods recalls its Pro Charge Power Wireless Charging Pad and Sharper Image Wireless Charging Pad because of reports the products are overheating and causing minor damage to the surface of furniture or bedding.

According to the company, there have been no injuries so far, it is recalling the items out of precaution and safety concerns.

The recall number for the products is 19-118.

The wireless charging pads were sold at toy, gift, and electronics stores, and book fairs nationwide from March 2018 through March 2019 for between $10 and $11.

The recalled charging pads are circular and have clear edges and a black plastic center with red trim. It includes a black USB power cable. “Pro Charge Power” and “Wireless Charging Pad” are printed on the front.

The SKU is printed on the bottom, the Pro Charge Power Wireless Charging Pad is SKU # 74655 and Sharper Image Wireless Charging Pad SKU # 74709.

The products were manufactured in China, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Imagine Nation Books/Collective Goods added that consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chargers and contact the company for a full refund.

To learn more about the recall, click here.