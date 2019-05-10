× Third suspect in Madison murder arrested in Florida

MADISON, Ala. – Police say a third suspect in a Monday morning shooting has been arrested in Florida.

Lucas Ray Kemp, 18, of Toney, was arrested in Jacksonville Beach Thursday. He’s awaiting extradition on felony warrants for murder and first-degree burglary.

Kemp is the third person charged in connection with the death of Luke Robert Pratt Monday morning. Pratt was killed at a home on Skyline Road.

Jacksonville Beach police said a license plate reader alerted police that a truck in the beach area was wanted in connection with Pratt’s murder. Officers found the truck in Oceanfront Park and said they found Kemp and two other people linked to the murder investigation on the beach.

The other two people detained with Kemp were released, police said.

Madison police arrested Hunter Mitchell Moore, 18, on Tuesday. Austin Blake Holmes, 19, was arrested Thursday. They are both charged with capital murder for Pratt’s death.