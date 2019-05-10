The 2019 Concerts in the Park lineup is here
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Arts Huntsville and the City of Huntsville’s Department of Parks and Recreation announced the lineup Friday for this summer’s annual Concerts in the Park series.
The concerts take place in downtown Huntsville on the Huntsville Museum of Art’s outdoor stage from 6:30-8:30 p.m. beginning June 3.
Concerts are free and leashed pets are welcome. Concert goers should bring their own seating.
- June 3 – Beasley Brothers, Juice
- June 10 – LaFrancis Vibes, DMR Soul
- June 17 – Lana White, Mike Ball & the Madison Mountaintop Band
- June 24 – Armed Forces Week Concert with the Fort Benning MCOE Band (Downtown fireworks after the concert)
- July 1 – Wilbert Maldonado Rivera
- July 8 – Bacchuneers, Winslow Davis Ensemble
- July 15 – Big Daddy Kingfish, JED Eye
- July 22 – Tres Locos, Dirt Circus
- July 29 – Wanda Wesolowski, Alan Little
- Aug. 5 – Unorthodocs, Milltowne
There also will be food trucks and vendors along Williams Avenue each week. Pearl Asian Cuisine, In the Bun, Bad News BBQ, The Piled High Grill, Iceworks, Golden Years Diner, Piper and Leaf, Suzy’s Pops, Yum Yum’s gourmet popcorn and Handel’s Ice Cream are some of the food providers that will be there. Picnics also are encouraged.
More information on the concerts can be found on the Arts Huntsville page or the Concerts in the Park page on Facebook.