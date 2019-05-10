× The 2019 Concerts in the Park lineup is here

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Arts Huntsville and the City of Huntsville’s Department of Parks and Recreation announced the lineup Friday for this summer’s annual Concerts in the Park series.

The concerts take place in downtown Huntsville on the Huntsville Museum of Art’s outdoor stage from 6:30-8:30 p.m. beginning June 3.

Concerts are free and leashed pets are welcome. Concert goers should bring their own seating.

June 3 – Beasley Brothers, Juice

June 10 – LaFrancis Vibes, DMR Soul

June 17 – Lana White, Mike Ball & the Madison Mountaintop Band

June 24 – Armed Forces Week Concert with the Fort Benning MCOE Band (Downtown fireworks after the concert)

July 1 – Wilbert Maldonado Rivera

July 8 – Bacchuneers, Winslow Davis Ensemble

July 15 – Big Daddy Kingfish, JED Eye

July 22 – Tres Locos, Dirt Circus

July 29 – Wanda Wesolowski, Alan Little

Aug. 5 – Unorthodocs, Milltowne

There also will be food trucks and vendors along Williams Avenue each week. Pearl Asian Cuisine, In the Bun, Bad News BBQ, The Piled High Grill, Iceworks, Golden Years Diner, Piper and Leaf, Suzy’s Pops, Yum Yum’s gourmet popcorn and Handel’s Ice Cream are some of the food providers that will be there. Picnics also are encouraged.

More information on the concerts can be found on the Arts Huntsville page or the Concerts in the Park page on Facebook.