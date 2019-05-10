Summer flower Angelonia loves days in the sunshine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Are you looking for a flower for that hot, sunny spot in your garden? Perhaps one that doesn't need a lot of maintenance work? Angelonia might be the plant you're looking for.

Often called summer snapdragon, Angelonia resembles a small snapdragon flower. The foliage is fragrant, with some saying it smells of apples or grape soda. Certain varieties can grow to about 18 inches tall, so it could be good as a tall thriller if planted with other flowers.

Angelonia prefers most of the day in the sunshine; it can tolerate a little bit of shade, but the sunshine is best. A low maintenance flower, Angelonia can handle a little bit of dry or a little bit of wet once it's established, and doesn't need to be deadheaded of its old flowers to keep it blooming all summer long.

So find the color and variety that you like best, and find a sunny spot in your landscape to plant this easy, fragrant flower.

