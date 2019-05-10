Stormy set-up Saturday & Sunday: what to expect from weekend storms

Several rounds of heavy rain and storms will move through this weekend, and each one will come with a low risk of producing severe weather.

The Storm Prediction Center outlines a MARGINAL RISK of a few severe storms on both Saturday and Sunday. That means our environment isn’t in the best shape to produce severe storms, but it is still possible.

Timing The Storms: The first round of storms is already moving north through the Tennessee Valley this morning, but another will quickly move in this afternoon. Any storms that develop Saturday could become severe, but the best chance of storms being able to strengthen will come during the afternoon and evening, mainly between 1PM-8PM.

A short lull will occur late Saturday evening, but more storms – some locally heavy – will rumble through overnight.

Finally, the last wave of stormy weather will roll through Sunday morning. Storms Sunday move in around sunrise and take until Sunday afternoon to move all the way through North Alabama. We won’t have as much instability for storms to work with Sunday morning, but there will be just enough that we can’t completely rule out a rogue severe storm.

By 4PM Sunday, storms will be moving out and a rush of drier air from the north will squash any lingering showers Sunday night.

Our Severe Risk: A low-risk environment doesn’t mean we will totally escape without a few high wind gusts (or even a brief tornado), but it does mean your odds are very low of being impacted by destructive wind or damaging hail.

Storms that become severe this weekend will most likely occur on Saturday and be for damaging wind gusts, although we can’t rule out large hail, and there is a very small tornado risk. Most of us will get sub-severe storms this weekend with wind gusts of 30-50 MPH, small hail, and heavy downpours.

Track heavy storms with WHNT.com’s Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19!

How much rain? There is a low risk of some flash flooding in North Alabama and Southern Tennessee with some heavy downpours. The map pictured here shows some very specific numbers; however, these are dependent upon where the heaviest downpours pass. Rainfall may vary from as little as 1″ to as much as 3″ in isolated spots.

Looking for the rest of the forecast? It’s always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!