Showers & Storms Linger Sunday Morning

Multiple rounds of heavy rain and storms move through during this weekend, with a few strong storms possible.

The risk of storms becoming severe has largely shifted away from the Tennessee Valley and to the east, as you can see reflected in the Storm Prediction Center’s outlook for Sunday:

A low-risk environment doesn’t mean we will totally escape without a few high wind gusts, but it does mean your odds are very low of being impacted by destructive wind or damaging hail.

Timing The Storms: Saturday’s storms fortunately moved through without producing any significant damage, and it’s likely that will be the case on Sunday too.

Some more storms move in around sunrise Sunday and take until Sunday afternoon to move all the way through North Alabama. We won’t have as much instability for storms to work with Sunday morning, but there will be just enough that we can’t completely rule out a rogue severe storm.

By 4PM Sunday, storms will be moving out and a rush of drier air from the north will squash any lingering showers Sunday night.

Track heavy storms with WHNT.com’s Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19!

How much rain? There is a low risk of some flash flooding in North Alabama and Southern Tennessee with some heavy downpours. The map pictured here shows some very specific numbers; however, these are dependent upon where the heaviest downpours pass. Rainfall may vary from as little as 1″ to as much as 3″ in isolated spots.

Looking for the rest of the forecast? It’s always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!