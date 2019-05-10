Stormy set-up again for Saturday and Sunday: what you can expect this weekend

We have a few showers already moving through this morning, and at least two more rounds of rain and storms to get through this weekend.

The Storm Prediction Center outlines a MARGINAL RISK of a few severe storms on Saturday. More showers and thunderstorms – some locally-heavy – rumble through from midday Saturday through the evening, and then we’ll see one more batch of rainy, stormy weather Sunday before drier air wins out again for the first part of next week!

Weekend storms: It won’t rain all weekend, but there’s a good chance you’ll have to contend with some rain and storms now and then on both Saturday and Mother’s Day (Sunday).

A few severe storms are possible Saturday afternoon and evening; however, we do not expect a ‘major’ threat of nasty weather. A low-risk environment doesn’t mean we will totally escape without a few high wind gusts (or even a brief tornado), but it does mean your odds are very low of being impacted by destructive wind or damaging hail.

When will they move in?

Storms move northeast from Central Alabama to near US 278 (Hamilton-Cullman-Gadsden) around 1-2 PM Saturday, and they move north to near US 72 (Florence-Athens/Decatur-Huntsville-Scottsboro areas) between 2 PM and 5 PM. The heaviest storms will have potential for some strong winds, small hail, heavy rainfall, and intense lightning.

Track heavy storms with WHNT.com’s Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19!

Saturday’s storms move out leaving us cloudy and damp Saturday night. More showers and storms develop Sunday morning through early afternoon. Days like this are ‘organized chaos’ on the radar screen; we can see the environment where storms will develop, but we cannot see the specifics on timing and placement because they’re just developing all over the place throughout the first half of the day.

How much rain?

There is a low risk of some flash flooding in North Alabama and Southern Tennessee on Saturday with some heavy downpours. The map pictured here shows some very specific numbers; however, these are dependent upon where the heaviest downpours pass. Rainfall may vary from as little as 1″ to as much as 3″ in isolated spots.

Looking for the rest of the forecast? It’s always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!

-Jason

Connect with me!

Facebook: Jason Simpson’s Fan Page

Twitter: @simpsonwhnt