× State health officials say measles test negative

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Final test results from a presumptive measles case in the state have come back negative, Alabama Department of Public Health officials said Friday.

The results were for an infant in St. Clair County that was originally reported on May 2. Those positive test results last week came from a commercial laboratory. The results from Friday came through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, officials said.

Health officials said they reported the initial measles test last week out of an abundance of caution.

The infant would have been the first case confirmed in Alabama after a resurgence of the measles in other parts of the country. As of Wednesday, 252 reports of measles have been investigated this year in 23 states.

Health officials said people should make sure they are up to date on all vaccines, including the measles vaccine.