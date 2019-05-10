× Source: Former UTC coach John Shulman to be named new UAH coach

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – UAH plans to name John Shulman as the new mens basketball coach Friday, according to a source.

BREAKING: A source tells me that UAH Basketball will name John Shulman as its next head basketball coach today. Shulman was the head coach of Chattanooga from 2004-2013, taking the Mocs to the NCAA Tournament in 2004-05, and 2008-09. — Rocco DiSangro (@RoccoDiSangro) May 10, 2019

Shulman was head coach at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga for nine seasons and had an overall record of 145-146. He also took the Mocs to two NCAA Tournaments. He also had coaching stints at East Tennessee State University, Wofford and Tennessee Tech, according to his bio.

He left UTC in 2013 and briefly worked for a transportation company before taking a job at McCallie School in Chattanooga.

Shulman left McCallie in spring 2018 and helped found a sports agency called 720 Sports Group.

Shulman replaces Lennie Acuff, who took a coaching job at Lipscomb University after 22 years at UAH.