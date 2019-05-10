Rose of Sharon Soup Kitchen to Reopen in New Location

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Rose of Sharon Soup Kitchen has served the Huntsville community for over a decade. Its North Parkway location was abruptly forced to close after the building it was in was condemned.

Now the owner of the soup kitchen is rebuilding in a new space.

The kitchen serves approximately 4,000 meals each month. The new space is nearly two thousand square feet larger than the last location and volunteers say they're eager to serve.

The soup kitchen's owner said home is what you make it. "We're very different than the stigma of a soup kitchen," said Theresa Wilson. "We serve table-side, no one goes through a line. We're like a cafe. We have tablecloths, table-scapes, real china we serve on and we're family."

Wilson anticipates reopening the soup kitchen on June 1st. She said she can't wait to provide the community with a fresh and safe space to fellowship.