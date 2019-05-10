× Police say attempted robbery victim shot attacker at Huntsville grocery store

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Police say two people from the Birmingham area are facing charges for a Thursday evening robbery attempt that left one of them shot.

Deangelo Lindsay, 19, and Precious Howard, 22, were both charged with first-degree robbery for the shooting that happened at the Publix on Old Monrovia Road just before 6 p.m.

Huntsville police said a mother and her son were talking in the store’s parking lot when Lindsay and Howard parked behind them, walked up with handguns and demanded money.

The son pulled out a gun and shot Lindsay, police said, and he fell to the ground. He then grabbed Lindsay’s gun and threw it in his vehicle.

Lindsay and Howard got back in their vehicle and took off on Old Monrovia, but wrecked their vehicle a short time later. Police said they later discovered that vehicle had been reported stolen in a carjacking in Mountain Brook.

Lindsay was taken to Huntsville Hospital, where police said he remains under guard.