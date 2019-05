× Police investigating shooting at Highland Apartments in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police are at Highland Apartments, near Sparkman Drive, investigating a shooting.

Police say at least one person was shot during a fight. HEMSI emergency crews took one person to the hospital and a second person suffered minor injuries.

Police have two people in custody at this time.

HPD continues to investigate.

Huntsville police are currently investigating a shooting on Executive Drive. @whnt pic.twitter.com/Zj2oGPdU3c — Dallas Parker (@ParkerReports) May 10, 2019

.@HsvPolice have part of Executive Dr blocked after a shooting happened at Highland Apts. @whnt pic.twitter.com/yuUQ3XuDq2 — Joel Porter (@porter_whnt) May 10, 2019

