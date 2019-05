× Muscle Shoals police officer involved in a wreck; expected to be OK

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. — According to a Facebook post, a Muscle Shoals police officer was hit and injured by an alleged impaired driver early Friday evening.

The officer did not sustain any serious injuries but was transported to the hospital as a precaution.

Alabama State Troopers arrested the driver of the truck for DUI and Troopers continue to investigate the wreck.