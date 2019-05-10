× Marshall County residents encouraged to sign up for Everbridge alerts

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Marshall County officials are now working with Everbridge to keep residents informed with emergency notifications and public service announcements.

According to a press release, Marshall County EMA will begin using Everbridge Resident Alerts to communicate with citizens and businesses during emergencies and other critical events. Residents can register to receive alerts at www.marshallcoema.org and click on the “ALERT MARSHALL COUNTY” logo, to get started.

Residents will receive alerts ranging from severe weather, road closures, winter weather, and other emergencies, to more routine announcements, such as water utility maintenance.

“We have a commitment to ensure public safety, community awareness and emergency response. To uphold this, when critical information and public service announcements are available, we need to reach our residents as quickly and reliably as possible,” said Anita McBurnett, Director of Marshall County EMA. “The Everbridge emergency notification system allows Marshall County EMA to disseminate this information across all types of devices, ensuring residents have access to real-time public information when they need it the most.”