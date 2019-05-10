Limestone County commissioner joins exclusive leadership development program

ATHENS, Ala. – Limestone County Commissioner Jason Black joined the Association of County Commissions of Alabama’s PLAN 2020.

PLAN, ACCA’s Passion, Leadership, Accountability & Networking program, is a unique and exclusive leadership development program for commissioners. PLAN emphasizes hands-on learning about successful programs in other Alabama counties, the state Legislature, Congress, ACCA’s insurance funds, and professional organizations for key county staff leaders.

Commissioner Jason Black said, “I am honored to be Limestone County’s voice in this exclusive leadership program and I look forward to working with other county leaders to strengthen our future.”