Inmate escapes work release in Shelby County

Officials need help locating an inmate that left the work release center.

Jerry Anthony Randolph left from assigned job location around 12:45p.m. on May 9th, according to authorities.

Randolph, incarcerated at the Childersburg work release center, was on an assigned job in Columbiana Alabama when he escaped Thursday afternoon.

Randolph is 34 years old, 5’11”, and 150 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of Jerry Randolph, notify your local law enforcement agency, Childersburg Work Release Center, or call the Alabama Department of Corrections at 1-80-831-8825.