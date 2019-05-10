× Florence scores big with major high school tournament

FLORENCE, Ala. – The city of has entered the softball game for the first time. Hundreds of players are in Florence vying for their chance to go to the state high school championship. The north Alabama regional tournament is in full swing at the Florence Sports Complex.

“I think it just shows how the city has improved over the years, and we are ready for stuff like this. Hopefully, the tourists that come in they will see what Florence has to offer,” explained Tyler Dolan with Florence-Lauderdale Tourism.

Hosting the tournament is a joint venture for the city of Florence and Florence-Lauderdale Tourism. This is the first time hosting an Alabama High School Athletic Association tournament at the complex. All of the spectators are bringing big revenues into the area.

“It’s great for the city,” said Dolan. “It is great for all the local business owners as well. We hope they see the value in this as much as we do.”

Hosting a tournament of this magnitude is no easy task. If the number of people was not enough, Mother Nature has thrown her own curveball across the plate.

“It’s a challenge, but it is a good problem to have,” stated Sports Complex Director Randy Burns. “We met our challenge yesterday and I think we are only three games behind. They did a great job maintaining our fields.”

Fingers are crossed these teams will be able to keep swinging the bat and running the bases in-between the expected rain showers.

This is the first year of a two-year contract with the Alabama High School Athletic Association to host the north regional softball tournament. The estimated economic impact is expected to reach over a million dollars through-out the Shoals.