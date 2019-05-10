Drone Vehicles: The ride of the future?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

More and more, drones are being used in our everyday lives. Now, some companies are developing drone-based vehicles that could change the way we get around.

Police in Dubai are training on their newest ride, a drone-based vehicle called a Hoverbike. Joseph Segura-Conn is with Hoversurf, the company behind the flying bikes. The company’s newest prototype is a handmade carbon fiber machine with toggles to control its direction and altitude. At 250 pounds, it's capable of flying up to 15 feet high at speeds up to 60 miles per hour. Because it's classified as an ultralight aircraft, you don't need a pilot's license to fly it. "So to start, we envision it only for police officers, search and rescue, military, things like that, we really want it to be geared towards helping someone. Any situation where you need to get to someone right away," Segura-Conn says.

With the first of its vehicles already being delivered to customers, Hoversurf is now looking ahead to something bigger. Concept drawings reveal the company's planned hovercars. Segura-Conn says, "We envision you actually being able to take our vehicles in 2-seaters, 3-seaters, 4-seaters and more as public transportation."

Hoversurf believes the flying vehicles could take customers for a ride within the next decade. But its vehicle doesn't come cheap. The Hoverbike is priced at around 150-thousand dollars.

Hoversurf isn't the only company developing drone vehicles. The California-based Kitty Hawk Corporation is now taking pre-orders for its one-person electric flying vehicle called the ‘Flyer.’ Tactical Robotics, based in Israel, is currently testing its autonomous air ambulance called the 'Cormorant.'