Collinsville residents start rebuilding after EF-1 tornado

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. - The storms Thursday afternoon passed quickly, but in Dekalb county, the recovery is just beginning. Austin Galloway, a Collinsville resident, says the storm was over in just a matter of seconds.

"All of a sudden it picked up real fast, my outbuilding just picked up and hurled over the fence and started spreading debris and then in just a few seconds got a very slow rain," said Galloway.

He says when he went outside to look at his property, he quickly noticed there were sheets of metal from one of the chicken houses down the road.

"Tore down near house number one, dropped the roof in house number two, and shifted house three some," explained Galloway.

But Galloway says the chicken house was empty and luckily, no people or chickens were harmed.

"He was fortunate, he sold his chickens and was currently out of chickens. So that's a good time, if you're going to lose a chicken house, is when you're out of chickens."

But most of all, Galloway says he's thankful no one was hurt.

"You know you lose a few things but I told my wife, I said 'Hey it could've been a lot worse, we still have a place to live and we're good.' You hate to see structures get damaged but I was glad that no one got injured or hurt," said Galloway.

Dekalb County's Emergency management agency surveyed the damage Friday and determined the tornado was an EF-1 with peak winds of 95 mph.

The EMA asks anyone who has any structural damage to call them at (256)845-8569 to report the damage.