TRUSSVILLE, Ala. - The Bob Jones baseball team's road to the state championship series continues with the semi-finals match up against Hewitt-Trussville.

The Patriots won game one 5-3 in eight innings, but game two has been postponed until Saturday, May 11 at 11 a.m. and if necessary game three will start at 1:30 p.m. Bob Jones is one game win away from a trip to Montgomery for the finals series.