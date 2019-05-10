4th annual “Bark for Life” at new dog park opening in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. – The 4th Annual Bark for Life fundraiser will be held at Decatur Animal Services on Saturday, May 18th after the grand opening of a new dog park next to DAS.

This fundraiser, hosted by the American Cancer Society, kicks off at 10:00 a.m. and ends around 2:00 p.m. Two-legged and four-legged friends are encouraged to attend.

Attendees will gather for the ribbon cutting of the entrances of the Decatur Dog Park at 10:00 a.m.

Event Schedule:

10:00 a.m. Grand Opening of the dog park, gathering, and dog registration.

10:15 a.m. Opening Ceremony – Mayor Tab Bowing and Senator Arthur Orr.

11: 00 a.m. Costume Parade – all dogs welcome.

12:30 p.m. Dress your dog relay.

1:00 p.m. Dog talent show.

1:30 p.m. Dog peanut butter eating contest.

2:00 p.m. Decatur Police Department K-9 demonstration.

The registration fee per dog is $10 and will be donated to the American Cancer Society. Participants can pay upon arrival and cash is requested.

Sponsorships and registration fees can also be submitted on the American Cancer Society’s website.

If you would like to sponsor a booth or have questions about Bark for Life, please contact Decatur Animal Services at (256) 341-4790