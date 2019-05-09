× Suspect in Madison County murder jailed after indictment

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A suspect in a July 2018 murder at a Huntsville motel is back in jail after a grand jury indictment.

Atimothy Pullen was booked into the Madison County Jail Wednesday morning.

Pullen and Shaquan Laray Horton were arrested last year for the killing of Ryan Baker, 40, at the Budget Inn in Huntsville on July 13. The case against Horton was dismissed for lack of probable cause, and he was released from jail in December.

Pullen had been behind bars in Lincoln County, Tenn., on unrelated charges prior to his indictment.