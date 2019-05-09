× Second arrest made in Madison murder

MADISON, Ala. – Police said they arrested a second suspect Thursday in connection with a Monday morning shooting that left a man dead.

Austin Blake Holmes, 19, of Toney, is charged with capital murder and first-degree burglary, Madison police said.

The shooting Monday morning on Skyline Road in Madison left Luke Robert Pratt dead.

Police arrested another suspect in Pratt’s murder, 18-year-old Hunter Mitchell Moore, on Tuesday.

Holmes was booked into the Madison County Jail without bond.