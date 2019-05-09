Second arrest made in Madison murder
MADISON, Ala. – Police said they arrested a second suspect Thursday in connection with a Monday morning shooting that left a man dead.
Austin Blake Holmes, 19, of Toney, is charged with capital murder and first-degree burglary, Madison police said.
The shooting Monday morning on Skyline Road in Madison left Luke Robert Pratt dead.
Police arrested another suspect in Pratt’s murder, 18-year-old Hunter Mitchell Moore, on Tuesday.
Holmes was booked into the Madison County Jail without bond.
34.699258 -86.748332