Watch live coverage of strong storms moving across the Tennessee Valley

Second arrest made in Madison murder

Posted 2:33 pm, May 9, 2019, by

MADISON, Ala. – Police said they arrested a second suspect Thursday in connection with a Monday morning shooting that left a man dead.

Austin Blake Holmes, 19, of Toney, is charged with capital murder and first-degree burglary, Madison police said.

The shooting Monday morning on Skyline Road in Madison left Luke Robert Pratt dead.

Police arrested another suspect in Pratt’s murder, 18-year-old Hunter Mitchell Moore, on Tuesday.

Holmes was booked into the Madison County Jail without bond.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.