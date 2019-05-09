× Morris, King and Hodge P.C. announces 2019 winners of Driver Safety Scholarship

Huntsville, Ala. – For the fifth year in a row, a Huntsville law firm is helping send some deserving high school students to college, while also sending a message about the dangers of distracted driving.

Morris, King & Hodge P.C. has announced three winners of its 2019 Driver Safety scholarship, selected from more than 80 entries.

Emily Mann, a senior at Huntsville High School, was awarded the first place scholarship. Her essay touched on the pain of losing a friend to a texting and driving accident in 2016. She also advocated for tougher distracted driving penalties. You can read Emily’s essay here.

Emily Lovejoy, a senior at Florence High School, also knows the tragedy of a distracted driving crash. She wrote about a 2018 incident that devastated students in Lauderdale County which she said, “made us realize how distracted driving/peer pressure while driving can have permanent consequences.” You can read more of Emily’s essay here.

Sarah Black, a senior at Hazel Green High School, took the third place prize. She used the essay as an opportunity to write a letter to younger drivers. Read Sarah’s entry here.

Joe A. King, a partner at Morris, King & Hodge, P.C., says “Congratulations to the winners and to all those who participated … We recognize that obtaining a college education provides opportunities to young people to pursue fulfilling careers and achieve their dreams. We are delighted to assist these deserving young people.”

If you know a young person who might be interested in the Driver Safety Scholarship program, they can learn more about the application process through the Morris, King & Hodge website.