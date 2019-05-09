Watch live coverage of strong storms moving across the Tennessee Valley

Morris, King and Hodge P.C. announces 2019 winners of Driver Safety Scholarship

WHNT News 19 and Morris, King and Hodge have worked to spread an important message through 2016 to Stop Distracted Driving.

Huntsville, Ala. – For the fifth year in a row, a Huntsville law firm is helping send some deserving high school students to college, while also sending a message about the dangers of distracted driving.

Morris, King & Hodge P.C. has announced three winners of its 2019 Driver Safety scholarship, selected from more than 80 entries.

Emily Mann, a senior at Huntsville High School, was awarded the first place scholarship.  Her essay touched on the pain of losing a friend to a texting and driving accident in 2016. She also advocated for tougher distracted driving penalties. You can read Emily’s essay here.

Emily Lovejoy, a senior at Florence High School, also knows the tragedy of a distracted driving crash. She wrote about a 2018 incident that devastated students in Lauderdale County which she said, “made us realize how distracted driving/peer pressure while driving can have permanent consequences.” You can read more of Emily’s essay here.

Sarah Black, a senior at Hazel Green High School, took the third place prize. She used the essay as an opportunity to write a letter to younger drivers. Read Sarah’s entry here.

Joe A. King, a partner at Morris, King & Hodge, P.C., says “Congratulations to the winners and to all those who participated … We recognize that obtaining a college education provides opportunities to young people to pursue fulfilling careers and achieve their dreams. We are delighted to assist these deserving young people.”

If you know a young person who might be interested in the Driver Safety Scholarship program, they can learn more about the application process through the Morris, King & Hodge website.

