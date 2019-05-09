More rain, more storms likely through the weekend

Thursday’s storms dumped a load of rain and produced some strong winds: including at least one confirmed tornado near the State Line community on the Madison-Lincoln County line.

We’ve got more rain and storms on the way for Friday…and Saturday…and Sunday. In all, we expect as much as 2″ to 4″ of additional rainfall through the weekend.

Friday’s storms don’t look quite as intense as what blew through on Thursday, but there almost always exists a slim chance of a severe storm or two (severe meaning wind gusts over 58 MPH and/or hail larger than a quarter in diameter).

The biggest impact from storms on Friday will likely come from heavy rain: up to 2″ in a few spots with most of us getting around 0.5″ to 1.0″ through Friday night.

Timing? Some isolated showers/thunder between 4 AM and 10 AM then more widespread rain and some heavier storms between 10 AM and 6 PM. There’s no set time/place for Friday’s action because it looks very disorganized, scattered and uneven; in other words, it may be raining in Huntsville and Florence at the same time while it’s not raining in Fort Payne and Russellville at exactly the same time. Just be prepared for on-again, off-again rain and thunder.

More rain moves in for Saturday and Sunday; the Storm Prediction Center outlines a MARGINAL RISK of a few severe storms on Saturday:

Similar to Friday, it’s an all-day affair with showers and storms. The greater threat of ‘severe’ weather may end up a little south of the Tennessee Valley region, but we’ll remain vigilant and keep you posted on what’s headed your way!

-Jason

