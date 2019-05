MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. – A missing child alert issued for a 17-year-old girl from Wilmer.

Littia Elliot was last seen on May 6th on Glenwood Circle.

Elliot was wearing dark shorts and a light green tank top. She has brown eyes and strawberry blonde hair. Elliot is 5’4″ and 230lbs.

Investigators believe Elliot could be traveling to Houston, Texas.

If you have any information, call the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office at 251-574-8633