Madison Academy’s baseball season ends in state semi-finals

MADISON, Ala. - The Madison Academy baseball team's season comes to an end in the state semi-finals after Springville won game three of the series 3-1.

Madison Academy head coach David Pressley says the Mustangs are gonna miss this special group of seniors, but those who are returning plan to be back to this point of the season next year.

"We put in a lot of hours with this group lot of off-season, in-season spent a lot of time together and they love their teammates like we ask them to do and they serve their teammates and you're always gonna miss guys that do things the right way and those five definitely did," Pressley said. "It's just tradition at Madison Academy you know the kids believe and we just set a standard and work at it and we're gonna try to be here every year and expect to be here every year and we're gonna practice like it."