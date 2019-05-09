× Health officials say no new hepatitis cases in Jackson County, but caution still needed

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – Jackson County and state health officials said Thursday they are continuing to address the high number of hepatitis A cases in the county.

Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public said there are still 26 confirmed cases of hepatitis A in the county, and that no new cases are under investigation. She said there are 22 cases in DeKalb County as well, but also none under investigation. There are 2 cases also being investigated in Marshall County.

Despite there not being any new cases reported since they started investigating in December, Landers said they are not letting their guard down.

“We need to continue to vaccinate the high-risk population of persons,” Landers said.

Men in their 40s with a history of substance abuse, imprisonment or homelessness have been the predominant group affected by the outbreak, Landers said. She said more than 600 hepatitis vaccines have been administered in the county.

Hepatitis can be spread through contact with fecal matter, needle sharing, eating or drinking contaminated food or having sex with infected partners.

Symptoms include yellowing eyes and skin, fever, nausea and diarrhea.

Officials said anyone who needs a vaccine can visit their local health department. Officials said most pharmacies within the county have it as well.