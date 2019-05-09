× Guns confiscated, 29 indicted in violent crime crackdown

Federal authorities say they’ve charged 29 people as part of an effort to crack down on violent crime in North Alabama.

The Department of Justice and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced during a news conference Thursday they had made the arrests working in conjunction with authorities in Madison, Marshall, DeKalb and Jackson counties.

Among those indicted was:

Roger Johnson, who was arrested in February after Jackson County authorities said he tried to blow up his mother.

Victor Ortiz-Castillo, who was arrested in October 2018 for shooting into a mobile home in Huntsville.

Rex Tidmore, who was indicted on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon with a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and drug possession with intent to distribute. Tidmore had numerous firearms and was running a marijuana growing operation in DeKalb County, according to authorities.

Daniel Steele, who authorities said had numerous unregistered machine guns, including a 50-caliber machine gun, smoke grenades and handgun conversion devices. Authorities said Steele had no prior criminal history.

Barry Williams, Melvin Rolin, Marcus Kyle and Britney Black, who were arrested for meth trafficking. Authorities said they were members of a group called the Froggy Drug Trafficking Organization. According to agents, Rolin said in an ATF interview he distributed at least 200 kilograms of meth in north Alabama over a two-year period.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama said in a news release that its office prosecuted 286 illegal firearms cases in fiscal year 2018, which was a record.