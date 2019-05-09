Florence shoplifting trio caught in the act

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORENCE, Ala. – A trio of women is accused of stealing hundreds of dollars in goods from a Florence store. So far, two of the suspects have been identified and police need help with the third.

Just judging from their faces one might think these women hit the lottery. With smiles from ear to ear, Florence police say they were leaving Walmart on Cloverdale Road with hundreds of dollars in unpaid items.

Detectives say their shopping list included bed sheets, pillows, towels, and a DVD player. Five hundred and fifty dollars worth of stuff which filled two shopping carts.

Police would like help identifying this woman. She is the second one out the door. Arrest warrants have been issued for this woman and the one bringing up the rear on the scooter.

If you know who she is, grab your phone or computer now. You can anonymously contact the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers tip line by one of three ways.

To speak with an operator, call (256)386-8685. By text message, send your detailed information to 274637 (CRIMES). You can also send a tip directly on the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers Facebook page. No matter how you do it, you will be eligible for a cash reward.