Electronic Express opens Jones Valley location

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Electronic Express held their grand opening celebration Thursday for their Jones Valley store.

People lined up for doorbusters to get the first glance at their products. The store sells everything from appliances, furniture, exercise equipment, and tablets, but store employees say the company's values set them apart from big box stores.

"Customer service is what we pride ourselves on. That got us to where we are now. The pride that we take in the customer, going the extra mile. Every associate knows what we're here for and that's to take care of the customer 100 percent of the time," said Dwayne Chumley, Sales Director at Electronic Express.

This is the first Huntsville Electronic Express store. There is also a store in Decatur. Store employees say there will also be a store opening in Florence in the near future.