Decatur man charged with distributing obscene material of an underaged person

FLORENCE, Ala. – Detectives in Florence arrested a Decatur man accused of distributing private images of an underage person.

Jonathon Ferguson’s arrest stemmed from an investigation that authorities said concerned the distribution of obscene material of a person under the age of 17.

According to police, Ferguson was dating the victim several years ago, but they weren’t dating at the time of the distribution.

Ferguson is charged with two counts of possession of Obscene Matter and one count of Distributing A Private Image.