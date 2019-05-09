Severe Weather: Watch live coverage for a tornado warning in Madison County

Decatur man charged with distributing obscene material of an underaged person

Posted 12:06 pm, May 9, 2019, by , Updated at 12:07PM, May 9, 2019

FLORENCE, Ala. – Detectives in Florence arrested a Decatur man accused of distributing private images of an underage person.

Jonathon Ferguson’s arrest stemmed from an investigation that authorities said concerned the distribution of obscene material of a person under the age of 17.

According to police, Ferguson was dating the victim several years ago, but they weren’t dating at the time of the distribution.

Ferguson is charged with two counts of possession of Obscene Matter and one count of Distributing A Private Image.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.