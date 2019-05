Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. - Congratulations to Bob Jones baseball's Dylan Ray for being selected for the MLB prospect development pipeline league this summer.

Ray is just one of 80 players throughout the entire country that was selected for this league, so a huge congrats to Dylan; plus, Ray still has the chance to win a state championship this year as Ray and his teammates gear up for the state semi-finals against Hewitt-Trussville.