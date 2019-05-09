Alabama Senate passes medical marijuana bill

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Senate passed a bill Thursday morning that would allow the use of medical marijuana in the state.

Multiple media outlets reported the vote passed 17-6.

It now moves to the House.

The passage of the bill comes a day after its sponsor, Republican Sen. Tim Melson of Florence, delayed a vote on the bill after a threat of a filibuster.

Melson’s bill would set up a state oversight commission and process for prescribing marijuana for people with certain medical conditions.

 

