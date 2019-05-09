Alabama man gets 20 years for slashing wife with hatchet

HAYDEN, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for hitting his wife in the head with a hatchet.

Al.com reports 35-year-old Anthony Dwayne Amaro was sentenced Wednesday, having pleaded guilty this year to attempted murder in the 2014 attack. Authorities have said Blount County 911 received a call that December, but no one was speaking on the other end of the line.

They say authorities could instead hear what sounded like a domestic fight. Authorities traced the call and went to the area home, finding its front door open and a hatchet and blood on the kitchen floor. Authorities said a relative told deputies that the victim had been taken to a hospital. She later told authorities about the attack.

Amaro’s divorce was finalized two years later.

