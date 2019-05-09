Alabama lawmakers postpone vote on abortion ban bill

The Alabama Senate on Thursday delayed debate until next week. Democrats and some Republicans objected to the exceptions being removed without a roll call vote. Upset senators began shouting in the chamber.

Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh suggested lawmakers go home for the weekend and resume debate Tuesday.

The Alabama bill would make performing an abortion at any stage of pregnancy a felony.

Emboldened by conservative additions to the U.S. Supreme Court, abortion opponents are seeking new legal challenges to the 1973 decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

Four states have approved abortion bans once a fetal heartbeat can be detected.