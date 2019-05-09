× 2019 Limestone County Relay for Life moved indoors due to weather

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Due to the chance of rain, the 2019 Relay for Life of Limestone County, Alabama has moved indoors to the Limestone County Event Center on Friday, May 10. The event will take place from 6 p.m. to midnight.

The opening ceremonies will start at 6 p.m. with the posting of the colors, the National Anthem, and “Why We Relay” testimonials.

Survivors will walk a lap, then caregivers, then teams and then first responders/military. There will be live music by Trippin’ Dixie and other activities throughout the night.

Organizers say around 9 p.m., there will be a moment to honor those fighting and remember those who fought. The public is welcome to attend this fun, kid-friendly relay. Teams will have various fundraisers such as food and items for sale.