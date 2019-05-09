1 dead following motorcycle wreck in Morgan County

DECATUR, Ala. – One person is dead following a motorcycle crash on Wednesday night.

Officials responded to a motorcycle crash call in the 1200 block of Castleman Avenue Sw around 7:00 p.m on May 9th. When authorities arrived they say they found a man lying unresponsive in the street.

Police say family members identified the man as Charles Phillip Pointer,30.

According to officials, Pointer was riding his 2007 Suzuki GSXR600 motorcycle up and down Castleman Avenue and lost control of his motorcycle, causing it to slide on its side down the street. The motorcycle then struck a parked truck on the roadway, police say.

Pointer was pronounced dead at the scene despite resuscitation efforts, according to officials.

Police say Pointer was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and that speed is believed to be a factor.

This is an ongoing investigation.

FATAL MOTORCYCLE CRASH: On 5/8, at approximately 7:00 p.m., officers from the Decatur Police Department were dispatched to a single-motorcycle crash on Castleman Avenue SW. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. The investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/hbdMFAqnZq — Decatur, AL Police (@DecaturALPD) May 9, 2019